Temporary closure for Hamilton riverside path

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 10:49

A short section of Hamilton’s popular river path network will be closed for three days next week for renewal work.

The section to be worked on is at Pine Beach/Fairfield Esplanade, just south of the Fairfield Bridge.

The work is scheduled for Monday, 27 November, and is expected to take one day.

Additional gravel will be added to the path and subsidence issues will be addressed.

Residents are asked to keep off the path between 27 November and 30 November.

The detour will be via River Road.

Residents can sign up to receive email notifications on river path closures by visiting www.hamilton.govt.nz/riverpaths