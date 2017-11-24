Inland South Island heatwave continues for another week

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 10:53

The interior of the South Island will continue to join south eastern Australia's heatwave, with several days of well above average daytime temperatures continuing.

Hobart and Melbourne are breaking century-long records with the current heatwave and the same airflow is working its way into the lower South Island, affecting inland areas. Coastal areas are much cooler.

Daytime highs today in Central Otago may not be quite as extreme as previous days (around 31 to 33 degrees C). Today's highs are forecast to be around 26 to 28 at the hottest - but that is still several agrees above normal for November in New Zealand's South Island.

Daytime heating is likely to produce more clouds around Otago, Southland and Canterbury in the coming days - with downpours in the mix more often than they have been in previous days, some may even have isolated thunder over the next week. Most of these downpours are likely near or over the ranges and National Parks.

Still, WeatherWatch.co.nz is forecasting daytime highs in places like Alexandra, Cromwell, Clyde and Queenstown to be around 24 to 29 degrees over the next 10 days. Well above normal as a belt of high pressure remains stuck in place over / near New Zealand.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL DAYTIME TEMPERATURES (in other words, how much hotter or colder than normal will it be)

- WeatherWatch.co.nz