Two locations for a Cup base named at Governing Body meeting

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 11:09

The council made an important decision on locations for an America’s Cup base at yesterday’s Governing Body meeting, paving the way for further negotiation with the government and Emirates Team New Zealand and a final decision later in the year.

It also received items on the Queens Wharf mooring dolphin and the Chief Executive’s performance objectives through to June 2019.

The following is a digest of decisions made. The agenda is available on Auckland Council’s website and minutes will be added once confirmed. This meeting was also webcast on the council’s website and items are available on demand.

Items 1-9 were administrative items. Viv Beck from Heart of the City spoke (to item 13) under Public Input and members of the Devonport-Takapuna and Waitemata local boards spoke (to items 13 and 14) under Local Board Input.

Item 10: Mayoral Advisory Group for the First World War Centenary Memorial Project: Update on Te Takuahi

The Governing Body received the Mayoral Advisory Group’s update on the status of the First World War Centenary Memorial Project and approved the group’s recommendation of a project completion date of mid-2019, which coincides with the centenary of peace celebrations.

The advisory group also reinforced the purpose of Te Takuahi, which is not to duplicate the commemorative function offered by the many First World War memorials found throughout Auckland (and New Zealand). Instead, it is intended to reflect the impact of the war on Auckland and Aucklanders. This aligns strongly with the sentiment of the Peace celebrations of 1919.

Item 11: Appointing a replacement member to the TÅ«puna Maunga o TÄmaki Makaurau Authority

Acknowledging the recent resignation of former councillor Denise Lee, the Governing Body agreed a process for appointing a replacement member to the TÅ«puna Maunga o TÄmaki Makaurau Authority.

Councillor Ross Clow will join the council’s representation on the authority in the interim, with a decision on a replacement expected to be made by March 2018, once the by-election for the Maungakiekie-Tamaki ward has concluded.

Item 12: Health, Safety and Wellbeing update

The council’s Head of Health, Safety and Wellbeing gave an update on performance in this area. Mr Sanandres highlighted the introduction of Risk Manager, the council’s new health and safety reporting system, and the decline in the councils’ Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate measure, a positive shift.

Councillors discussed results from a wellbeing survey which, amongst other things, included measures on stress and mental health.

Item 13: Queens Wharf mooring dolphin

Auckland Council agreed today to proceed with the development of two outer dolphin mooring structures located between 80 and 85 metres off the northern edge of Queens Wharf, connected by a walkway, as the safest option for berthing ships over 300m long.

The council’s decision to use outer dolphins follows technical and engineering studies and an independent Auckland Harbourmaster risk assessment that found Auckland Council’s preferred choice of an inner dolphin would be unable to safely moor vessels over 300m long on Queens Wharf.

The independent assessments found that to meet functional, operational and safety requirements for larger cruise ships an intermediate and outer dolphin were required with a walkway to meet the necessary safety requirements. The dolphins will be smaller in size than those previously proposed.

Item 14: Consideration of America's Cup 2021 location, infrastructure and funding

The Governing Body approved two location options for hosting the America’s Cup after Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) advised it was flexible on the option of extending Halsey Wharf. These will be taken into negotiations with ETNZ and the government. The two options are:

- A cluster of bases on Halsey Wharf, Hobson Wharf and Wynyard Wharf East

- A cluster of bases on the Western and Eastern side of Wynyard Wharf and Site 18

The cluster of bases on Halsey Wharf, Hobson Wharf and Wynyard Wharf East is the council’s preferred option to take into further discussions. The proposed Halsey Wharf extension was removed as an option.

Emirates Team New Zealand Board Member Sir Stephen Tindall and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Shoebridge joined the meeting to discuss ETNZ’s position on base locations.

Item 15: Auckland Council response to the Remuneration Authority consultation document 'Local Government Review'

The Governing Body approved the council’s submission to the Remuneration Authority consultation document ‘Local Government Review’.

Item 16: Chief Executive's Performance Objectives

The Governing Body is responsible for setting the Chief Executive’s performance objectives, based on recommendations from the Appointments and Performance Review Committee. Council staff and mayoral office staff have assisted the committee in the development of the proposed performance objectives.

These objectives replace those set by the Governing Body in December 2015, which are set to expire at the end of this year and build on the council’s approach to managing performance across Auckland Council.

The Chief Executive’s performance objectives were considered in the confidential session (Item C1) and contained a resolution to publicly release the report and attachment once a formal decision had been made. These documents will be published on the council’s website later today.