Serious crash Orongo, Hauraki

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 11:30

Police are at the scene of a crash involving a car and truck in Orongo, Hauraki.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 25 at 11am.

One person is trapped.

One person is believed to have critical injuries, another person has serious injuries.

The road is closed and is expected to remain so for a few hours.

Diversions are in place down Ngataipua and Hauraki Road.

Police are advising motorists in the area to take care and would like to thank them for their patience.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

- Senior Sergeant David Raffan