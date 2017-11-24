Withdrawal of support for Destiny Church-lead march welcomed

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 12:55

Pacific Panthers is stoked that national White Ribbon leaders have withdrawn their support for the Destiny Church-lead march up Queen Street tomorrow.

‘We’ve been lobbying different venues and White Ribbon themselves about hosting and endorsing Manup programmes. We’re glad that White Ribbon has pulled their support for the hÄ«koi in Auckland tomorrow.’

Pacific Panthers are concerned that the march has homophobic overtones. It understands that the Manup and Legacy programmes, run by Destiny, define takatÄpui identity as a ‘perversion’ that needs to be ‘eliminated from our homes.’

‘We strongly support the White Ribbon kaupapa of eliminating domestic violence. We call on White Ribbon events to be takatÄpui friendly. Our takatÄpui family members should feel safe, and we mihi to White Ribbon for calling out Destiny for their homophobic messaging.’

They’ve pulled support for the march which means that takatÄpui people will feel supported in their fight against violence, and their calls for inclusion.