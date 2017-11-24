Invercargill man arrested on firearms-related charges

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 13:50

A 33-year-old Invercargill man has been arrested on firearms-related charges following the execution of a search warrant in the suburb of Newfield this morning.

The man is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court later today.

The search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS).

Police would like to thank residents from the John and Regent Street areas for their cooperation and understanding as we carried out the warrant at the Newfield property.