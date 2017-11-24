New Lotto NZ Chief Executive announced

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 14:27

Lotto NZ today announced that Chris Lyman had been appointed in the role of Chief Executive of Lotto NZ.

Mr Lyman has been with Lotto NZ since 2002, most recently in the role of Chief Operating Officer.

"Chris brings with him a wealth of experience across both our business and the lottery industry," said Lotto NZ Chair Matthew Boyd.

Mr Lyman will officially take over as Chief Executive from 1 January 2018.

Current Chief Executive Wayne Pickup has been with Lotto NZ since 2012 and was this week was announced as the Chief Executive Designate of Camelot Global.

"I would like to personally thank Wayne for his time with Lotto NZ," said Mr Boyd.

"Under Wayne’s leadership, Lotto NZ has undergone a real transformation across all areas of the business, in particular through the delivery of a modern digital sales platform.

"Profits over this time have increased by almost 50% and online sales have increased by over 300%, leading to increased returns to the community."

Lotto NZ exists to provide safe gaming that allows New Zealanders to play and win, while contributing money back to New Zealand communities.

In the most recent financial year, Lotto NZ reported a record transfer of $272.8 million back into community initiatives throughout New Zealand.