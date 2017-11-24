UCOL strengthens Guiyang Sister City relationship

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 14:44

The special relationship between Palmerston North and sister city of 25 years - Guiyang, China - took another step forward with the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Guiyang Vocational and Technical College and UCOL during a visit recently.

UCOL Chief Executive Leeza Boyce said "the visit symbolises another ‘first’ for both Institutions, with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding marking the start of exchanges between the two institutions. Students and staff will have the opportunity to gain an international perspective, broadening their experience and employment prospects. A common theme during the discussions by both vocational institutions was the creation of employment and contribution to communities and economies.

The signing is the result of many months work by international staff in both Institutes, and follows a visit earlier this year by the Mayor of Palmerston North to celebrate the 25th anniversary sister-city relationship between Guiyang and Palmerston North. To mark the celebrations of this auspicious occasion, UCOL announced 25 scholarships each at the value of NZ$10,000 or $50,000 yuan.

The delegation from UCOL, with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Guiyang province, led a discussion with representatives of the Chinese Ministry of Education, the Guiyang University of China, and Guiyang Vocational and Technical College. The group agreed on a process to develop criteria for the scholarships resulting in the selection of recipients.

After touring the campus and the city, Mrs Boyce acknowledged the systems and infrastructure in Guiyang as world leading. The Guiyang Nursing Vocational College has impressive teaching facilities using leading edge technology and virtual reality learning and feedback experiences. The subway training facility was amazing, backed up by strong industry connections.