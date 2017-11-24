PhD thesis explores 'the changing Samoan self'

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 16:38

Pastoral counselling is one of the most important roles for ministers in SÄmoa, but a rise of individualism has contributed to a concept identified as the "changing SÄmoan self", disrupting the traditional approaches of counselling previously employed by ministers.

Reverend Alesana Pala'amo’s PhD thesis collected the voices of a group of SÄmoan ministers and wives, matai (title-holders), church members, and service users of a domestic violence agency. It used a Tafatolu (three-sides) SÄmoan research methodology and a qualitative approach to present the group’s views.

He graduated in Palmerston North with a Doctorate of Philosophy from Massey’s School of Social Work, after four years of studying on the University’s Auckland campus.

The 45-year-old, has a lot of experience with the ministerial life. Not only is he a Minister himself, but also the son of retired Elder Minister Fosi Pala’amo.

"In the past, the SÄmoan minister was often the first person people sought help from concerning issues about their spouse, domestic violence, drugs and alcohol or relationship problems in general. However, the minister no longer is the 'go-to-person' for such problems. My research looked at where the SÄmoan person was changing from, where he or she was changing to, and how knowing these changes would shape how ministers undertake counselling with their parishioners going forward," Dr Pala’amo says.

One possible reason for this shift can be found in the concept of a changing SÄmoan self, he says.

Explaining the "changing SÄmoan self"

"Va, or the relational space that connects and separates people, is crucial in pastoral counselling. Inappropriate management of va may prevent any success in the pastoral counselling process or can even lead to early termination of the process. The minister's wife also plays a vital role in pastoral counselling, and one approach to successful engagement with parishioners involves the inclusion of the minister's wife in the pastoral counselling process," he says.

During his research, participants shared their expectations of being counselled as well as counselling others, together with reflections concerning effective and ineffective practices. Fetu'utu'una'i le va - navigating relational space - emerged as an applicable approach of pastoral counselling that encourages dialogue. Dr Pala’amo says this contemporary approach empowers church members to re-engage with each other, and ultimately, with God.

"The findings from my research helps with the pastoral counselling practices of ministers already in the field, as well as teaching candidates for the church ministries. It could also help current practices to align with the concept of a changing SÄmoan self," he says.

Dr Pala’amo was surprised by the strength of the role the minister’s wife plays in pastoral counselling. "Several participants expressed that the minister's wife was likely to be more approachable, particularly by female church members, especially considering the relational space or va, between women parishioners and their minister."

In recent times, SÄmoa has undergone significant changes. "Some examples include changing its name from Western SÄmoa to omit 'Western', shifting the international date line to align with the schedules of New Zealand and Australia, and switching which side of the road they drive on to allow affordable car imports from Japan, New Zealand and Australia", he says. "These examples imply that SÄmoans are well-accustomed to 'change' in the various forms that it appears. Add in the effects of migration from and return to SÄmoa, together with technological advancements and globalisation, and you can see there are many different forces of change impacting SÄmoans today.

"Associated with these changes are the effects upon the SÄmoan way of life-known as fa'aSÄmoa. This has seen variances in the practice and lived experiences of fa'aSÄmoa. The foundational values such as love, reciprocity and respect remain for most SÄmoans, yet the lived experiences of fa'aSÄmoa have changed. The term, 'A changing SÄmoan self', is a concept born from the changes that has seen a rise of individualism among the traditional communal context of most SÄmoans. For the church to maintain any relevance for its members, practices of pastoral counselling must align and address this concept," he says.

Continuing his work in SÄmoa

Since completing his studies and returning to SÄmoa, Dr Pala’amo and his wife Lemau have founded Soul Talk SÄmoa - an agency that provides pastoral counselling and social services for SÄmoans. The couple work alongside various clients offering pastoral counselling services and advocating for the various social needs of clients. Dr Pala’amo is also working towards designing workshops and short courses run by the Congregational Christian Church SÄmoa, to develop and enhance the pastoral counselling practices of current parish ministers and their wives.

The pair are also kept busy with their three sons, Norman (10), Alex (7) and Jayden (6). The boys previously attended Bayview Primary School on Auckland’s North Shore, and have now readjusted to life and school at SÄmoa Primary School. Mrs Pala’amo is currently working remotely as a research assistant for Massey University’s School of Psychology from SÄmoa. Dr Pala’amo is now working at the Malua Theological College in SÄmoa, teaching practical theology.

Dr Pala’amo’s PhD study was primarily supervised by Associate Professor Mark Henrickson from the School of Social Work, with co-supervision from Dr Catherine Cook from the School of Nursing and former Massey University MÄori researcher Dr Lily George.