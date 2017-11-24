Selwyn Mayor to fast-track community ideas

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 16:01

Selwyn residents with a bright idea about getting something done in their community could be in line for mayoral support.

Mayor Sam Broughton is offering a $500 boost to residents who are looking to accelerate their community project.

Mayor Sam says the Council is constantly working on great community-driven projects and this initiative is a way for Selwyn people to deliver something of their own.

"We are working on so many amazing community projects but this is an opportunity to make a particular local initiative happen. I want to empower people to make a positive impact in their communities," he says.

Proposed projects must benefit Selwyn communities and be able to be delivered for under $500 by the applicant and their friends. Recipients will be chosen by a panel including Mayor Sam.

Anyone interested should email their proposed $500 idea to Mayor Sam at Bernadette.Ryan@selwyn.govt.nz by Friday 12 January 2018. Proposal emails should be fewer than 200 words and include "$500 Solution" in the subject line.