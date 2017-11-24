Selwyn Mayor to fast-track community ideas

|
[ login or create an account ]
Selwyn residents with a bright idea about getting something done in their community could be in line for mayoral support.
Mayor Sam Broughton is offering a $500 boost to residents who are looking to accelerate their community project.
Mayor Sam says the Council is constantly working on great community-driven projects and this initiative is a way for Selwyn people to deliver something of their own.
"We are working on so many amazing community projects but this is an opportunity to make a particular local initiative happen. I want to empower people to make a positive impact in their communities," he says.
Proposed projects must benefit Selwyn communities and be able to be delivered for under $500 by the applicant and their friends. Recipients will be chosen by a panel including Mayor Sam.
Anyone interested should email their proposed $500 idea to Mayor Sam at Bernadette.Ryan@selwyn.govt.nz by Friday 12 January 2018. Proposal emails should be fewer than 200 words and include "$500 Solution" in the subject line.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.