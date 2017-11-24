Waitara sudden death, name release

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died off the coast of Waitara early this morning.
He was 60-year-old Teiron Jones, of Waitara.
Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.
Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident and his death has been referred to the Coroner.
