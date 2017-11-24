Night time detours for Cambridge section

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 16:23

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of night-time detours on the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway over the next few weeks while maintenance and other work is carried out.

The 6pm to 6am closures are scheduled for Sunday to Thursday nights, 26-30 November, then again Sunday-Thursday 3-7 December.

NZ Transport Agency contractors will be working on bridge rails at the Cambridge Road, Peake Road, Swayne Road and Thornton Road overbridges. All traffic will be detoured off the expressway via the old state highway route through Cambridge.

While the detours are in place contractors will add rumble strips (audio tactile markings) between Cambridge Road and Victoria Road, complete some road marking and other minor work.