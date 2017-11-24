Tutuira Place gets correct name

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 16:56

Getting a name right is important and today after a long wait, Tutuira Place, off Wi Neera Drive in Porirua, is now correctly named.

Councillor Tutuira Wi Neera, who the street is named after, was Deputy Mayor under Porirua’s first Mayor Whitford Brown. He served on the Porirua City Council from 1965-1972 and as Deputy Mayor from 1971-1972. Clr Wineera also served for many years as Chairman of the NgÄti Toa Tribal Council, spokesman for NgÄti Toa and chair of many community and sports organisations.

Tutuira’s nephew and current Chair of Te RÅ«nanga o Toa Rangatira board, Taku Parai spoke about his uncle at the revealing of the new sign this morning.

"We’re delighted that we have put our uncle’s proper name up. He was a longstanding Councillor and Deputy Mayor, member of a number of clubs like Rotary and Porirua RSA and the Porirua Rugby Club. He led the charge for the rehabilitation of our harbour way back then and was a very prominent person within the community."

Mr Parai said the name Tutu had connotations around mischievousness and having the full name Tutuira is important.

Porirua Mayor Mike Tana said, "We’re pleased to be able to correct this name and make sure we get it right for the future.

"It’s a simple thing to do but for a very important reason. Not only do we pay respect to our history but we bring the history of Ngati Toa through into the future."