Hamilton Police seek witnesses to crash

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 16:47

Hamilton Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a crash involving a car and pedestrian on Ohaupo Road around 7:00pm last night, Thursday 23 November.

A blue Subaru Legacy station wagon was travelling south on Ohaupo road, in Melville around 7pm when it struck a pedestrian near the Tomin Road roundabout.

The victim is now in Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver is assisting Police with enquiries.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has information is asked to please contact Constable Chris Hill on 07 858 6200 or to contact Police at waikato.roadpolicingteam@police.govt.nz