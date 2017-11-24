Search for missing fisherman near Waihi

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 16:46

Police can now release the name of the 24-year-old fisherman who went missing off Bowentown Harbour on Monday night.

He was Jason Elijah Shane Manuka Lines.

Despite an extensive Police-led search Jason has not been located.

Search teams, including the Police National Dive Squad and Royal New Zealand Navy are today completing their search of the area.

Jason’s family has been notified of the search progress to date and Police’s thoughts are with them at this time.

Police will continue to assess new information as it comes to hand.