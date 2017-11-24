Additional charge laid following Hawke's Bay indecent assaults

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 17:50

Hawke’s Bay Police have today laid an additional charge against the 29-year-old man who currently faces a charge of indecently assaulting a woman in Burns Rd, Napier on Sunday 5 November.

The new charge relates to the alleged sexual violation of another woman in Havelock North, also on 5 November.

The man, who has name suppression, is appearing in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

Hawke’s Bay Police Area Commander Inspector Dave Greig said that a very focused team were continuing to investigate the previously reported indecent assaults in Napier, Taradale and Havelock North, and were making good progress thanks to information provided by the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.