Person dies after being hit by train in Hamilton

One person has died after being hit by a train in a rail tunnel on Ward Street, Hamilton.
Police were called to the scene at approximately 4:30am.
Support is being provided to the driver of the train and the deceased’s next of kin are being notified.
Police are making enquiries into the incident.
