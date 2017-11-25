Northern Motorway closed southbound at Silverdale

Saturday, 25 November, 2017 - 06:00

The Northern Motorway is closed southbound at Silverdale, Auckland following a serious one car crash at approximately 2:30am.

One person received serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Auckland Hospital.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating and for that reason the southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being directed off the motorway at Silverdale.

The alternative route is the old State Highway One.

The northbound lanes are still open

It is hoped the motorway will be reopened to traffic by around 7am.

Police thank motorists for their patience.