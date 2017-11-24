Te reo Maori revitalisation celebrated

|
[ login or create an account ]
Corporate and business supporters of the revitalisation of te reo MÄori have dominated the 14th MÄori Language awards attended by more than 400 people at Te Papa this evening.
Big names like Disney (working with the Matewa Trust for the MÄori language Moana); Fletcher Construction (for KÄpiti roading signage); Vodafone and Google (for developing better pronunication of Google Maps); and Stuff for its introduction of tohutÅ (macrons) across all its platforms, were among the winners.
Law firm Wackrow Williams and Davies Limited won for their MÄori Language Week promotion. and broadcaster. Auckland Watercare Services won the government category for their formation of a group to help introduce MÄori language and customs into its business dealings. Jack Tame of TVNZ Breakfast was recognised for his on-air use of te reo MÄori. TÅ«wharetoa FM won the arts and entertainment award; Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa was recognised for its support for the MÄori speaking month Mahuru MÄori and PÄia, a youth oriented television programme by Maui Television Productions made for MÄori television won two separate awards. PÄia is notable for the first known MÄori language bungy-jump.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Waikato University Professor Pou Temara, an educator and exponent of MÄori culture and spoken arts. He was raised as a native speaker of MÄori among his TÅ«hoe iwi in Te Urewera and has since shared this gift with thousands of others in both academic and traditional places of learning.
The Supreme Award went to the winner of the Individual Champion category Jeremy TÄtere MacLeod. Mr MacLeod is an exemplar of acquisition.
He was brought up in Australia with no te reo MÄori and not knowing MÄori customs at all. Since coming to New Zealand in 2004, he has scaled the heights of MÄori language studies, gaining an MA, graduating from Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo, becoming a licensed translator and now represents Te Tai RÄwhiti region on the te reo MÄori organisation Te MÄtÄwai.
The MÄori Language Commission’s Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says the awards show that high levels of expertise can be achived in different ways. "They also illustrate the dedication and enthusiasm of so many people to the revitalisation of our indigenous language. While we are celebrating the fact that in-family of te reo MÄori is happening again in places where this stopped years ago, we should also celebrate the wonderful achievements of learners, especially those who become fluent from a basis of no MÄori language."
"It is also amazing to see the strength and range of corporate support for revitalisation. There’s an increasing sense that te reo MÄori is good for identifying your business as committed to New Zealand, authentic and customer focussed. It’s alo has a strong use in team building and bringing insights from another cultural perspective for business success.
More than a hundred people and organisations were nominated; a record.
MÄori Language Week 2018 - Kia Kaha te Reo MÄori!
The dates of 10-16 September 2018 for the next MÄori Language Week were announced at the awards. September 14 is MÄori Language Day commemorating the presentation of the 1972 petition on the MÄori Language to parliament. And hundreds of people now celebrate September as Mahuru MÄori, in which they dedicate themselves to speaking only MÄori.
"The theme will be Kia Kaha te Reo MÄori’ following on from the success of this year’s theme ‘Kia Ora te Reo MÄori’. ‘Kia Kaha’ is well known in New Zealand English with its correct MÄori meaning of ‘be strong’. We often talk about languages as if they are people - talking about language health, strength and revitalisation. So when we say ‘Kia Kaha te Reo MÄori’ we’re saying - ‘Let’s make the MÄori language strong.
"Strength for an endangered language comes from its status, people being aware of how to support revitalisation, people acquiring and using it and from the language having the right words and terms to be used well for any purpose.
"Every New Zealander can help strengthen our language. With the date and theme fixed, we’re hoping that more organisations, companies and community groups than ever will plan to take part in MÄori Language Week 2018. Kia Kaha!"
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.