Te reo Maori revitalisation celebrated

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 22:21

Corporate and business supporters of the revitalisation of te reo MÄori have dominated the 14th MÄori Language awards attended by more than 400 people at Te Papa this evening.

Big names like Disney (working with the Matewa Trust for the MÄori language Moana); Fletcher Construction (for KÄpiti roading signage); Vodafone and Google (for developing better pronunication of Google Maps); and Stuff for its introduction of tohutÅ (macrons) across all its platforms, were among the winners.

Law firm Wackrow Williams and Davies Limited won for their MÄori Language Week promotion. and broadcaster. Auckland Watercare Services won the government category for their formation of a group to help introduce MÄori language and customs into its business dealings. Jack Tame of TVNZ Breakfast was recognised for his on-air use of te reo MÄori. TÅ«wharetoa FM won the arts and entertainment award; Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa was recognised for its support for the MÄori speaking month Mahuru MÄori and PÄia, a youth oriented television programme by Maui Television Productions made for MÄori television won two separate awards. PÄia is notable for the first known MÄori language bungy-jump.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Waikato University Professor Pou Temara, an educator and exponent of MÄori culture and spoken arts. He was raised as a native speaker of MÄori among his TÅ«hoe iwi in Te Urewera and has since shared this gift with thousands of others in both academic and traditional places of learning.

The Supreme Award went to the winner of the Individual Champion category Jeremy TÄtere MacLeod. Mr MacLeod is an exemplar of acquisition.

He was brought up in Australia with no te reo MÄori and not knowing MÄori customs at all. Since coming to New Zealand in 2004, he has scaled the heights of MÄori language studies, gaining an MA, graduating from Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo, becoming a licensed translator and now represents Te Tai RÄwhiti region on the te reo MÄori organisation Te MÄtÄwai.

The MÄori Language Commission’s Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says the awards show that high levels of expertise can be achived in different ways. "They also illustrate the dedication and enthusiasm of so many people to the revitalisation of our indigenous language. While we are celebrating the fact that in-family of te reo MÄori is happening again in places where this stopped years ago, we should also celebrate the wonderful achievements of learners, especially those who become fluent from a basis of no MÄori language."

"It is also amazing to see the strength and range of corporate support for revitalisation. There’s an increasing sense that te reo MÄori is good for identifying your business as committed to New Zealand, authentic and customer focussed. It’s alo has a strong use in team building and bringing insights from another cultural perspective for business success.

More than a hundred people and organisations were nominated; a record.

MÄori Language Week 2018 - Kia Kaha te Reo MÄori!

The dates of 10-16 September 2018 for the next MÄori Language Week were announced at the awards. September 14 is MÄori Language Day commemorating the presentation of the 1972 petition on the MÄori Language to parliament. And hundreds of people now celebrate September as Mahuru MÄori, in which they dedicate themselves to speaking only MÄori.

"The theme will be Kia Kaha te Reo MÄori’ following on from the success of this year’s theme ‘Kia Ora te Reo MÄori’. ‘Kia Kaha’ is well known in New Zealand English with its correct MÄori meaning of ‘be strong’. We often talk about languages as if they are people - talking about language health, strength and revitalisation. So when we say ‘Kia Kaha te Reo MÄori’ we’re saying - ‘Let’s make the MÄori language strong.

"Strength for an endangered language comes from its status, people being aware of how to support revitalisation, people acquiring and using it and from the language having the right words and terms to be used well for any purpose.

"Every New Zealander can help strengthen our language. With the date and theme fixed, we’re hoping that more organisations, companies and community groups than ever will plan to take part in MÄori Language Week 2018. Kia Kaha!"