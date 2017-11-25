One dead in SH1 crash, near Okaihau

Saturday, 25 November, 2017 - 08:10

A person has died in a single vehicle crash on State Highway One, just south of Okaihau, Northland this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash in which a car rolled, at approximately 7:10am and located one person deceased at the scene.

The Police Serious Crash Unit will be investigating the cause of the crash but the road will remain open.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of the crash around that time and may have information which could assist the investigation.

If you have information please contact Kaikohe Police on 09 405 2960.