Safety changes at Kauri intersection on State Highway 1

Saturday, 25 November, 2017 - 07:38

The NZ Transport Agency is making further changes to the intersection at Kauri, north of Whangarei, where Saleyards Road meets State Highway One.

The changes are to improve safety and visibility for motorists on the main highway and for trucks and other vehicles exiting or entering Saleyards Road, says Brett Gliddon the Transport Agency’s System Design Manager.

"The Transport Agency has implemented the changes in response to feedback from the community. We have listened to their concerns and acted", says Mr Gliddon.

The work will be carried out in two stages, with the first starting on Monday, 27 November. That work should be finished by 21 December. The second stage will be completed in the New Year.

Stage 1 involves widening the road shoulder on SH1 northbound so that a right turn bay can be marked on the road in Stage 2.

The existing traffic island on Saleyards Road will be reshaped to modify the exit lane for vehicles turning left on to SH1 southbound. The effect, with the addition of a kerb and channel on the left side of the lane, will be to slow vehicles before they move on to the highway.

Stage 2 in the New Year will involve installing a right turn bay on SH1 for vehicles heading into Saleyards Road. This will make the intersection safer for drivers waiting to turn and for others going past. The existing guardrail on the highway will be extended further north of the intersection.

The highway is a single lane in each direction and both lanes will remain open during the work. There will be speed restrictions and a contraflow, with one lane stop-go manual traffic control during busy periods.

The Transport Agency thanks drivers for their patience and understanding during this time.

"Please help us and keep to the reduced speed limits so the road works have time to set. Slowing down is good for the safety of our contractors and all motorists passing through the area," says Mr Gliddon.

Check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz for the latest highway information or sign up to www.onthemove.govt.nz for up-to-date information on what is happening on the route you plan to travel; freephone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS for national and regional travel updates.