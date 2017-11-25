Fatal crash on Maimai Road, West Coast

Saturday, 25 November, 2017 - 07:25

A person has died following a crash on Maimai Road, Mawheraiti, West Coast early this morning.

Police were called to the crash near the intersection with State Highway Seven shortly before 3am.

The single occupant of the car was found dead at the scene.

At this stage it appears the driver crashed into a power pole, causing their car to end up on the train tracks, where it has then been hit by a train.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.