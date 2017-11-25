Inland downpours with possible severe thunderstorms on Sunday

Saturday, 25 November, 2017 - 11:03

Daytime heating plus converging winds will help create significant downpours inland on Sunday, some with possible thunder and hail.

The heatwave through Central Otago continues but increased cloud this weekend will see daytime highs down several degrees on where they were a few days ago - in saying that, they remain several degrees above average for November.

Sunday's weather highlights:

New Zealand is still under the influence of a large high pressure system - in fact two, on either side of the country.

Located between these two high pressures to the east and west lies converging winds (winds from opposite directions that meet) and they will help produce clouds which will be dominant for the next few days.

There will be little changes in the maximum temperature pattern, with over 8C higher than usual over interior areas in the South Island and at least 3C higher in coastal areas except the northernmost regions - Auckland and Northland will be relatively closer to normal thanks to the easterly sea breeze.

Daytime downpours in interior regions in the North Island on Sunday may include isolated but severe thunderstorms - this increases the risk of localised heavy rainfall and wind gusts, also hail.

