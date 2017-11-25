Concerns for the safety of missing Nelson woman

Saturday, 25 November, 2017 - 20:55

Police are currently undertaking a search in the Nelson city area in an effort to locate Vera Jackson.

Vera left the Wood Retirement village this afternoon at about 3.00pm and has not returned.

Vera is a well-groomed lady in her 90s who walks with the assistance of a walking frame.

She is very mobile and capable of walking long distances.

If you have seen Vera or have any information that may assist in locating her please contact the Nelson Police on 035463840 or send a message to the Nelson, Malborough, West Coast Police Facebook page.