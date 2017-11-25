Search and Rescue underway for missing Canterbury man

Saturday, 25 November, 2017 - 21:05

Police are concerned for the safety of 66-year-old, George Agnew, who was reported missing this morning by his family after failing to return home last night.

Mr Agnew, who had been camping in the Haldon Arm Reserve, last made contact with his family at lunchtime on Tuesday 21 November.

He has not been heard from since.

Mr Agnew’s boat called Solar Heat, a 25 foot yacht (pictured), was found abandoned on Lake Benmore this morning.

Search and rescue teams and Coastguard have been out searching today and will continue again tomorrow.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen Mr Agnew or of any sightings of his boat.

Any information can be provided to Timaru Police on (03) 687-9808.