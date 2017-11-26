Search continuing for missing Canterbury man

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 10:05

The search for 66-year-old Canterbury man George Agnew, who was reported missing yesterday after failing to return home from a camping trip, is continuing today.

Mr Agnew had been camping in the Haldon Arm Reserve and his yacht Solar Heat was found on Lake Benmore yesterday morning.

Today Coastguard boats are searching on the lake and a large number of volunteers including family and friends are carrying out shoreline searches.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen Mr Agnew or of any sightings of his boat.

Any information can be provided to Timaru Police on 03 687 9808.