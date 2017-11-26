Swimmer missing, Buller and Ohikanui River junction

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 09:10

A search and rescue operation is currently underway after a man went missing yesterday evening while swimming at the junction of the Buller and Ohikanui Rivers, near Westport.

At approximately 6:15pm Police received a report that a man in his 50s had got caught in the current while swimming and could not be found.

Police, LandSAR and Surf Rescue teams searched for the missing man until around 11pm last night but did not locate him.

Currently a land search of both of the rivers banks is being carried out and a jet boat and kayaks are being used to search on the rivers.

Support is being provided to the man’s family and friends.