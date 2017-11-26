Mangakino Hotel and lifestyle on the market

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 08:57

The Mangakino Hotel, accommodation business, and one acre of land are on the market for less than $1 million.

Despite the house bar being presently closed, the complex at 55 Rangatira Drive is operating popular and attractive accommodation facilities which have enjoyed a tasteful refurbishment recently.

"This is a huge opportunity for someone looking for a complete change, to own and operate their own business with great growth potential, all while living a fantastic lifestyle," says Christine Stevens, long-time Mangakino resident and owner of Century 21 Stevens Realty.

She describes the property as being sited in a thriving community of residents and holiday makers, among a raft of social, sport and hobby activities. What’s more the 4059sqm site is completely freehold.

Noting the average house price in Auckland is now over $1 million, Christine says with an asking price of $995,000 + GST whoever buys the property will be getting a big bang for their buck, along with the great opportunity to develop the hotel even further.

Recent renovations on the hotel, restaurant and the accommodation block have made the property only more attractive for the likes of private functions, weddings, conferences, meetings, and exhibitions.

It comes with a commercial kitchen, large restaurant and lounge area that support the accommodation. There are nine guest rooms comprising twins, doubles, triple, and family - and all with their own shower and toilet..

A large outdoor and partially covered garden bar separates but links the well set-up house bar which just needs some-one to kick it back into life. The current alcohol licence runs to 2018. There is also a former bottle store attached to the hotel.

The commercial property also benefits from its main road position and plenty of off-street parking. However, the fact it’s in the middle of the Mangakino business sector is its biggest attraction, says Christine.

She describes the quaint town built after the war around hydro-electricity as "Paradise in the Middle of the North Island", sitting on the edge of beautiful Lake Maraetai.

"Many folks from all around New Zealand have discovered Mangakino, buying up many of the affordable former Ministry of Works two-bedroom cottages. There are new buildings, re-locatables and developments taking place on a daily basis. It really is a good time to make those lifestyle changes," says Christine.

Mangakino has a permanent population of less than 1,000 people. However, this is increasing as people move into the district for a number of reasons, including lifestyle, house prices, and leisure pursuits.

Mangakino has an area school, police, fire brigade and ambulance. Its rural yet central location also makes it an attractive proposition.

"It’s only a 40-minute drive to either Taupo or Rotorua, and only 20 minutes to Tokoroa. What’s more it’s just over an hour and a half to either Hamilton or the ski fields. And it has great freshwater fishing, boating, hunting, golfing, and cycle tracks."

Christine Stevens says for a people-person or couple who want to be part of a great community, buying the Mangakino Hotel would without doubt be life changing for them and their family.

"Working for yourself in such a serene location is food for the soul as they say," she says.

National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand, Geoff Barnett, says Christine is a legend across the Century 21 group and in the wider Mangakino area.

"We just love her success and her passion for real estate and Mangakino. When you genuinely love an area as much as Christine does, buyers can see that and positively respond. She always achieves great results and the Mangakino Hotel will be another one," says Mr Barnett.

The sale includes the 4059sqm freehold site including buildings and existing business, and all for under $1m.

To view the Mangakino Hotel listing visit: http://www.century21.co.nz/property/400500/