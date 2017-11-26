Road closures in place due to Dunedin fire

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 06:55

A number of road closures are in place in the Mornington area of Dunedin following a large fire in an abandoned building this morning.

Police were called to assist at the blaze on Montpellier Street, at approximately 4am.

Fire services are still working at the scene and traffic is being diverted around the site.

Diversions are in place at the following intersections:

-High Street and Queens Drive

-Serpentine Avenue and Queens Drive

-Montpellier Street and Alva Street

-Serpentine Avenue and William Street

These diversions are expected to be in place most of the day and Police ask that people are patient if they experience delays.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and Police will be investigating.

A scene examination will be carried out later today.