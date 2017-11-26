Fatal motorbike crash, Glen Innes

|
A man has died following a motorbike crash on Apriana Avenue, Glen Innes, early this morning.
Police were called to the crash involving a single bike at approximately 1:30am.
The sole rider died at the scene.
The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
