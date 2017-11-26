Counties Manukau Police pleased with behaviour after league game

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 06:06

Yesterday evening, police carried out a significant operation in Otahuhu Town Centre and the surrounding areas.

This was to ensure the safety of the community following last night’s league match at Mt Smart Stadium.

A number of roads were closed around Otahuhu Town Centre to manage congestion and to keep pedestrians safe.

Inspector Wendy Spiller says overall Police are happy with the behaviour by members of the public following the game.

Inspector Spiller says a significant amount of additional staff were deployed around South Auckland and this greatly assisted in ensuring the celebrations ran smoothly.

Police made 21 arrests throughout the evening following disorder-related offences.

"We were disappointed that a person smashed the window of a Police patrol vehicle on Rockfield Road in Penrose at approximately 10.15pm.

Police were unable to immediately identify who smashed the window but enquiries are ongoing," says Inspector Spiller.

Inspector Spiller says it was a busy evening with thousands of supporters out on the streets.

"It’s been great to see the passion from Tongan supporters during the tournament and we are pleased that the majority of supporters behaved appropriately.

"It’s unfortunate that a small number of people threatened to spoil the occasion, however police took a zero-tolerance approach and ensured they were arrested quickly and removed from the area."