Serious crash in Maramarua

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 15:20

Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH2 at Kopuku Rd, Maramarua.

Initial reports are that there has been a collision between a vehicle and another vehicle with a trailer.

Reports from the scene say two people have been injured.

SH2 is closed in both directions at the scene and local diversions are in place.

Drivers should expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.