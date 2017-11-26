Police seek witnesses to serious assault in Hawke's Bay

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 15:35

Hawke's Bay Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in Havelock North.

At about 2:40am members of the public located a 20-year-old man near the intersection of Columbia Way and Te Mata Road with facial injuries.

The victim required medical treatment and was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital. He was discharged later in the day.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information regarding the incident to contact them on 06 8730500 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.