Diversity in NZ Police showcased in new recruitment campaign video

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 16:50

The ‘World’s Most Entertaining Police Recruitment Video’ has been launched by New Zealand Police today in a bid to attract hundreds of new cops to apply.

The two and a half minute video, released via the New Zealand Police Recruitment Facebook page, stars a huge range of New Zealand Police staff in a fun, fast paced sequence.

"New Zealand Police are striving to increase our overall staff numbers over the next three years to meet our objective of being the safest country, and to deliver on the Government’s signalled staffing increase," Police Commissioner, Mike Bush says.

"Police want to attract more women, MÄori, Pacific Islanders, and people from all other ethnicities and backgrounds to better reflect the communities we serve. We also need recruits who are happy to be based in the Auckland area.

"There’s never been a better time in recent years to fulfil your dream of becoming a cop and serving your community," Commissioner Bush said.

Deputy Chief Executive Public Affairs Karen Jones says 70 staff members, including Commissioner Mike Bush, put their hands up to be involved in the video and one of our newest officers, Counties Manukau’s Constable Zion Leaupepe, opens and closes the video.

"We want to attract people who bring their own skill set, like problem solving and working in a team, and who are fit, or prepared to get fit," says Ms Jones.

"Most importantly we want people who care about making our communities safe."

The video captures the different facets of Police work, from the AOS, to the dive and dog squads, the Eagle helicopter and youth aid officers, as well as frontline work.

The Auckland Police pipe band also has an unusual starring role.

"There are more than 30 different career paths within New Zealand Police and it was really important to demonstrate the range of options for people who may be considering joining us," says Ms Jones.

"At New Zealand Police we will invest time in training people to ensure they have the skills to handle any situation.

"Our primary audience is 18-24 year olds, so it was a given we would use social media channels to reach our target markets.

Recruitment videos can be run-of-the-mill, so we deliberately set out to make the world’s most entertaining police recruitment video to prompt repeat viewing. The campaign will also run in cinemas, on television broadcast and on-demand, and there is an outdoor poster component.

"New Zealand Police already has a very strong social media presence with more than one million followers on our national, recruitment and district channels, so we expect this video to be shared widely," says Ms Jones.

New Zealand Police’s advertising agency is Ogilvy, and the video was directed by New Zealand director Damien Shatford.

Interested in joining in the Police? Go to newcops.co.nz and take the first step.