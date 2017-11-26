Update: Search and Rescue for missing Canterbury man

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 17:50

The search for missing Ashburton man, George Agnew will continue tomorrow.

Search and Rescue teams, Coastguard, volunteers, family and friends have been searching the Lake Benmore area all day today, but Mr Agnew has not been located.

Coastguard boats and a helicopter will return to the area to search tomorrow.

Police will also continue making enquiries and will assess any new information that comes to hand.