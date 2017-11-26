Search for Buller River swimmer

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 18:00

A Police co-ordinated search is under way for a man who went missing after he went swimming in the Buller River area.

The 57-year-old got into difficulty at about 6pm last night.

Last night Police, LandSAR, jet boats and kayakers searched the waterways.

That search effort was repeated today, along with two boats from Surf Life Saving NZ.

The Police National Dive squad will arrive in Westport this evening to continue the search.