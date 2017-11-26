Slips blocking State Highway 8 near Roxburgh

|
State Highway 8, between Roxburgh and Ettrick, is currently blocked in both directions by two slips.
Diversions are in place at the Millers Flat Bridge and the Roxburgh Dam.
Rain is continuing to fall and there is widespread surface flooding in the Roxburgh area.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
