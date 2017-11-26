Another slip and several houses evacuated due to flooding in Roxburgh

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 19:55

Teviot Road in Roxburgh is now blocked due to a slip.

Police are advising motorists to avoid all travel to the area.

Roxburgh is currently inaccessible from the south, as Teviot Road was the diversion for the previously reported slips on SH8.

People wishing to travel to Central Otago from the south will need to consider travelling via State highway 87 and 85, or State Highway 6 from Southland.

Seven houses have been evacuated on Tweed Street, in Roxburgh, due to flooding and an evacuation point has been set up at the Roxburgh Fire Station.

Any residents who have concerns or need assistance can report the evacuation point or contact emergency services.