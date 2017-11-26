NZAEE Seaweek takes prestigious Australasian award

Sunday, 26 November, 2017 - 19:24

NZAEE’s flagship marine event, Seaweek, was recently recognised in the prestigious IAP2 (International Association for Public Participation) Core Values Awards.

NZAEE Seaweek received the Highly Commended award in the environment category of the 2017 Australasian awards, entered by IAP2 ambassador and NZAEE life member, Sioux Campbell (above).

Currently living in Cairns, Sioux was a Seaweek founder and its national coordinator for several years. She wrote and implemented the NZAEE strategic plan, the principles of which she says set the standards for the award.

"IAP2 is a strongly values-based organisation where the rights of people to have a say in decisions which affect them are paramount. Its core values include seeking public input to designing engagement, defining engagement methods and levels of influence and promoting sustainable decisions by recognising and communicating the needs of everyone involved. The way Seaweek is run embraces these values."

Annual, three yearly and five yearly evaluations of Seaweek demonstrate its outstanding success in meeting engagement objectives clearly aligned with biodiversity objectives.

"Thousands of people around Aotearoa are now actively involved in not only Seaweek but ongoing activities for our ocean. Seaweek is a focus and a catalyst in a much wider context," Sioux says. "In terms of the IAP2 values, its ongoing development is very much driven by what we see, hear and learn from Seaweek participants. The judges test the veracity of these claims by seeking third party feedback, so it’s important we continue to collaborate with and empower our communities."

Heartfelt thanks and acknowledgement to the ongoing work of the Seaweek team - Dr Mels Barton, Sally Carson and Pam Crisp, our regional coordinators, sponsors and supporters and everyone engaged in NZAEE Seaweek. Kia kaha, tangata moana!

Other News

Wild for Taranaki will be joining NZAEE Seaweek as a national supporter for 2018 by providing a Regional Coordinator for Taranaki. Wild for Taranaki is a membership based organisation made up of iwi, government agencies, research institutions and many community groups working to restore Taranaki biodiversity governed by the Taranaki Biodiversity Trust Board. Its major project Restore Taranaki is a community driven, collaborative project that seeks to protect and enhance native biodiversity in a range of ecosystems, linking existing projects, and connecting with local people and communities across the entire region.

Seaweek National Coordinator Dr Mels Barton says "We are delighted to welcome Wild for Taranaki to our family of national supporters. Their well established role coordinating and supporting restoration and environmental groups by building partnerships, encouraging learning, sharing and collaboration in Taranaki makes them a perfect fit with Seaweek".

The theme for this year’s Seaweek, which runs from Saturday 3 to Sunday 11 March 2018, is "Toiora te Moana - Toiora te Tangata, Healthy Seas - Healthy People". This year’s theme highlights the enormous contribution our beaches, seas and coasts make to our health and wellbeing, and practical steps we can take to keep our coastline and seas healthy for all.