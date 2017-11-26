Body located in search for missing Marlborough man

|
LandSAR has today located a body, believed to be that of Bert Kuiti, near the carpark at the end Maungatapu Road.
A Police-led search effort has been underway for Mr Kuiti after he was reported missing earlier this week.
Police have notified Mr Kuiti’s family and his death has been referred to the Coroner.
Police would like to thank LandSAR for their efforts.
