Roxburgh cut off by flooding

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 07:55

Roxburgh in Central Otago currently remains cut off following significant flooding in the area last night.

SH8 south of Roxburgh is still closed due to a major wash out at Black Jacks Creek.

The alternate route, Teviot Road, is closed between Millers Flat and Roxburgh but contractors are working to clear it and it is hoped it can reopen later this morning.

North of Roxburgh there are another two wash outs on SH8 and the road is also closed and is likely to remain so for some time.

There are diversions in place.

People are working hard to get these roads reopened soon and we ask that motorists are patient and only travel if absolutely essential as there will be delays and there is some significant damage to roading.

Eight houses were evacuated last night in the Tweed Street area as a precaution but the occupants were back in their homes after spending a few hours at the evacuation centre.

None of the evacuated houses were damaged as the water receded quickly overnight.

Police have been very impressed by the amazing community spirit shown by the people of Roxburgh in what has been a trying night for many.

Police will have a number of patrols out and about in the area today and encourage anyone with concerns to contact us.