Strange objects found at Sandy Point

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 07:47

Council is urging dog owners to be vigilant and consider keeping their dogs on-lead after strange objects containing meat and onions were found today at Sandy Point.

A member of the public took their dog to the veterinarian after it ate meat found at the Pitt Road carpark at Sandy Point.

Park Assets Manager Graeme Davies said a Parks’ ranger returned to the area with the member of the public and found an object which appeared to be flax tied around pieces of meat, onion, and flower petals.

Onions contain thiosulphate which is toxic to cats and dogs.

Two similar objects were also found in the area.

The veterinarian was not able to establish whether the dog had been poisoned, however it appears to now be well.

Council has reported the incident to the SPCA, and will be assisting them to establish the facts of the matter.

While it is unclear whether the meat was laced, Council asks that members of the public consider keeping their dogs on-lead while in the Sandy Point area during the coming days.

Parks’ rangers will continue to be vigilant in the Sandy Point area with a particular focus on popular dog-walking areas to check if there are further objects.

If you believe your dog may have consumed one or part of these objects, please seek veterinary assistance.

If a member of the public finds an object, they can call Council after-hours on (03) 2111 777.