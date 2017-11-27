SH8 closed south of Roxburgh Dam to Millers Flat

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 09:29

Due to yesterday’s flooding in Central Otago, State Highway 8 between the Roxburgh Hydro Dam, 9 km north of Roxburgh, and Millers Flat is closed with slips on either side of Roxburgh and in the town itself. The highway is likely to remain closed all day with an update on the NZ Transport Agency’s Traffic and Travel pages later today.

"There is a local road detour for people with urgent travel needs in the Roxburgh area, Roxburgh East Road and Teviot Road, between the dam and Millers Flat," says Graeme Hall, Transport Agency Transport System Manager. "This local road also has some damage so people need to drive carefully. The Roxburgh East road is suitable for HPMV traffic (heavy freight) but the bridge into Roxburgh is not suitable for HPMV.

"We encourage all non-essential travellers to avoid this area if possible. Other drivers through Central Otago will need to take State Highway 85 between Alexandra and Palmerston, north of Dunedin."

http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/193884

How to stay up to date:

- Facebook Central Otago District Council https://www.facebook.com/centralotagodistrictcouncil/

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

- Important information is also shared via the Transport Agency’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts listed here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/connect-with-us/

- Update on the SH8 Roxburgh highway closure here: http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/193884

- Drivers can also call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team who can provide them with traffic and travel information either before they’re travelling or when they’re on the road, safely parked off the highway.