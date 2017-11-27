Recycling gives new life to child car seats in Wellington

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 11:27

A recycling initiative that aims to keep children safe while improving the environment has struck a chord with those in the Greater Wellington region.

The SeatSmart programme, which encourages members of the public to bring in old or damaged child car seats for recycling, has been active in the region since April with more than 300 seats collected and sent for recycling so far.

The programme is supported by the Department of Corrections community work programme as offenders dismantle the seats.

"It’s a terrific indoor project for our community work team when the Wellington weather prevents us from working outdoors," says Jayne Stevens, Service Manager at Wellington Community Corrections.

"Offenders are amazed at how much of a child car seat can be recycled. They’re enjoying working as a team, gaining experience using tools some of them haven’t used before, and are taking the message home to their friends and families that there’s another life for car seat materials once they’ve reached their expiry date."

SeatSmart also has the support of local councils. Hutt City Council environmental sustainability advisor Sandy Beathcroft says the programme is an excellent initiative and the uptake has been fantastic. We constantly have people wanting more things to be recycled."

At least 40,000 child car restraints reach their expiry date each year in New Zealand. Most end up in a landfill, despite around 90 percent of typical seat materials being recyclable.

The plastic from the seats is recycled into new products used in the building industry and metal parts are also easily recycled. Straps from the seats are used to make recycled bags.

The programme, which was launched nationally in April 2016, recently saw its 6,000th seat collected. People with expired or damaged seats can hand them in at the participating retail stores and resource recovery centres with a $10 fee (RRP) to cover recycling costs.

SeatSmart is supported in the Greater Wellington region by Hutt City Council, Kapiti Coast District Council, Upper Hutt City Council and Wellington City Council. There are currently seven collection sites at Baby on the Move Ngaio, Lyall Bay and Petone, The Sustainability Trust, Wallaceville Playcentre, Southern Landfill Recycle Centre and Otaihanga Resource Recovery Facility. Full details can be found at www.SeatSmart.co.nz.