NZ enjoys another week of hotter than usual weather

Even despite the clouds most regions in New Zealand remain warmer than average today and for the week ahead with WeatherWatch.co.nz saying the run of weather is "unusual" for November.
Typically November is very much spring weather, with changing temperatures and fluctuating air pressure.
However a stubborn high remains anchored over the country and the light winds are bringing in fairly humid, warm, weather - especially inland, which is leading to the daily deluges through until this coming weekend.
