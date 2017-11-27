Body found during Buller River search

|
A body has been found during the search for the 57-year-old missing swimmer near Westport.
The Police National Dive Squad found the body in the Buller River this morning.
Police extend their sympathies to the man’s family at this time.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
