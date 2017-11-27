Deceased from West Coast crash named

|
Police are now in a position to name the deceased man from the crash on the West Coast at 3am Saturday night, 25 November.
He was Ward Ian Magon aged 53 years of Reefton.
Police's thoughts go to Mr Magon's family and friends at this difficult time.
