Lower Hutt residents encouraged to have say on CBD's future

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 12:20

Hutt City Council is seeking residents’ views on how they want their CBD to look in the decades ahead.

Council is about to start work on a CBD spatial plan that will refresh, update and add detail to Council’s vision document for the CBD, Making Places. A central part of the project will be collecting the community’s views and aspirations for the CBD on how it might look in the future.

It is now almost 10 years since work on Making Places started, says Council Urban Design Manager Paki Maaka. "A lot has been achieved, but there is still much to do if we, as a city, are to realise our aspirations for the CBD."

Council now wants to review its CBD strategies, and the priorities and ambitions for the CBD that residents expressed during consultations almost ten years ago, to see if it is still on track.

"It’s important that we explore every opportunity to ensure the CBD offers an exceptional quality of life that is sustainable, and where appropriate, that these opportunities are developed," he says.

"The way we use our city centre’s open spaces, how we move about the CBD and the activities and opportunities it offers will evolve over the coming years and it’s important that we have a planned approach to this."

"So people’s ambitions for the city centre and how they want it to look and feel in the future will be crucial to developing the spatial plan."

The survey will be completed by Hutt City Views, an online panel of residents representing a cross section of Lower Hutt residents. It is also open to the wider public via this link: http://survey.publicvoice.co.nz/s3/making-places-hcc-fb

The survey closes on Friday 8 December. A draft of the CBD spatial plan is expected to be completed by August next year.