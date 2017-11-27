Jacqui Dean offers support to Roxburgh people

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 14:19

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has offered her support to Roxburgh and Millers Flat residents after extreme flooding has hit the area.

"I really feel for the people of Roxburgh - this flooding has come out of the blue and caught many people by surprise.

"It’s quite surprising the damage that has been wrecked and unbelievable that this amount of water, rock and silt could flow through the area in such a short time.

"It is likely to take some time to sort the situation, with power and water affected, and depending on the weather.

"However, I know that the community will be pulling together and looking after each other.

"I’m particularly concerned for elderly residents who will find the situation frightening and I would encourage people to check on their neighbours and make sure that everyone is ok.

"The damage to the town’s water supply is a major concern, and with sewerage also affected, hygiene will need to be a priority.

"I would like to commend the local council, police and fire service volunteers who have stepped up and done an outstanding job in supporting the community at this time and I would urge people to be patient and follow any instructions with care."

Mrs Dean said it would likely be a few days before fruit growers would be able to assess any damage to crops, though early cherries could be affected.