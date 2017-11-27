Static weather pattern over New Zealand for the coming week

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 14:53

A static weather pattern over New Zealand sees the forecasts for the coming week similar for several consecutive days.

"Settled conditions remain for many places under a persistent ridge of high pressure, with little change from day to day. However, warm temperatures, sea breezes and humidity combine to form thunderstorms during the afternoons and evenings for inland areas of both the North and South Islands," said MetService Meteorologist Hannah Moes.

"When we look at accumulated daily rainfall, the pattern is apparent. Coastal areas remain mainly dry, while inland areas are targeted by showers and thunderstorms," Moes said, "the pattern is similar for each day this week".

In addition to lightning, other risks associated with thunderstorms can include heavy or torrential downpours and hail. With light winds across the country, storms that do form this week are unlikely to travel far and so rainfall accumulations in localised spots could be very high, bringing risks of flash flooding. The effects of thunderstorms can also reach areas away from the main action in the form of rapidly rising rivers and streams when a downpour has affected the catchment upstream.

There is some respite from the showers in sight for the lower south in the second half of the week, with the conditions stabilising there from Thursday.

Temperatures remain warm across the country with some inland centres in the South Island, like Wanaka and Reefton, expected to see heatwave like conditions for five consecutive days. A more detailed description of a heatwave is available on our blog http://info.metraweather.com/e/60812/heatwave/fj4ytr/634998054. While our temperatures this week are unlikely to break New Zealand records for this time of year, the persistent warmth is notable.

